New Master Plan, development regulations goal of Clark County project

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County will rewrite its Master Plan — the blueprint for growth and development — in a project that will seek public participation in setting the course for the county’s future, according to a news release.

“Transform Clark County” will begin with surveys online to identify priorities, and is expected to extend well into 2022, when changes to development regulations will be implemented.

Fill out the “vision and values” questionnaire here:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/795JXDX

The project website provides a description and timeline, a way to track events and an email sign-up for updates:

www.TransformClarkCounty.com

The project can also be tracked on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and NextDoor using the hashtag #TransformClarkCounty.

“We need a clear vision for making our community more livable and sustainable,” said Commissioner Justin Jones, a vocal advocate for the updates. “For that reason, public input is critical so that we can come to a shared understanding of the kind of community we want today, tomorrow, and for future generations.”

Rewriting the Master Plan is a major undertaking. Incremental changes often blur the vision of such plans, and technology and social change can alter priorities quickly.

While the Master Plan and development regulations have been updated over time, a new blueprint that reflects Clark County’s diverse community of interests and historically rapid growth is needed, officials said.

“We all want to see our community quality of life improve,” said Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “The work that goes into this roadmap for the future will help get us there. I encourage all our residents to take the survey and tell us what they want the future of Greater Las Vegas and Clark County to be.”