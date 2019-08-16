LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new hockey season means a new mask for Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. The mask is a combination of the previous two he has used.

On one side is the sword and shield and on the other is of the Las Vegas Strip with a Golden Knight. He will likely be wearing it when preseason starts next month.

The first game of preseason is Sept. 15 at the T-Mobile Arena against the Arizona Coyotes. The Knights then go on the road for games against the Kings and Avalanche. Tickets are on sale now.