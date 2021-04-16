New manufacturing program unveiled at CSN

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Employers in manufacturing are having a tough time finding skilled technicians, but a new program being offered on the College of Southern Nevada’s Henderson campus, will change all that.

Governor Steve Sisolak joined members of CSN to show off the new manufacturing program, which includes programs in machine operation, production technicians, robotics and mechatronics.

This is going to be a big pipeline for employers in manufacturing to hire from, as well as providing necessary training for others looking to make a switch in careers.

“Many individuals who may be displaced, now have other venues and sectors to look at for employment and this is the fastest growing sector in Southern Nevada,” said CSN President Dr. Federico Zaragoza. “This will help diversify the economy and help people reconnect to employment if, in fact, the jobs they were in aren’t coming back.”

The expansion was funded through a $2 million grant from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development “WINN” fund.