LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Real estate is continuing to evolve in Las Vegas and Henderson as a new development in the Macdonald Highlands community will soon emerge.

“We just hit 250 million and are a little over that already, so we are very excited about what has happened here,” Craig Eddins, with Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas shared.

Las Vegas is no stranger to luxury and currently, the Four Seasons has selected a sight within the elite community to develop two residential towers at one of the highest points on the eastern edge.

Craig Eddins, who has been with this project from the start said with 171 residences available, the amenities are endless.

“It was kind of the perfect scenario. We have the Four Seasons on the Las Vegas Strip adjacent to Mandalay Bay, but they didn’t have a residential component here so people that want to live the Four Seasons lifestyle year-round on a permanent basis have that ability now,” he said.

Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas will be the first residential tower in Henderson and starts at 2,300 square feet with an expansive indoor and outdoor living space with panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, the desert, and the mountains. Amenities also include 24-hour valet service with state-of-the-art security, a 6,000 sqft fitness center with steam rooms, a cold plunge, a Pilates studio, and more.

Four Seasons has selected a sight within an elite community to develop two residential towers at one of the highest points on the eastern edge of the valley. (KLAS)

However, some feel this growth is not needed and are worried about the congestion it may bring.

“This high rise is going to bring more traffic and complications and more delays,” resident, Misty Muhlenberg said. “I’m done with them developing up those mountains because it’s tearing away the beauty.”

The starting price for these residences is $3.4 million with a separate entry point for those who already live in the gated community.