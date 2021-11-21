New luxury apartments coming to the southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As more people flock to the valley, developers are building more multi-use properties.

“Today is a special day it marks the start of construction for The Gramercy. It’s a continuation of this master plan that was stalled out in 2014,” Peter Zak said.

Peter Zak of Lyon Living and Josh Childress of Landspire Group are working together to transform The Gramercy lots, which is about 20 minutes from the Strip.

“We hope to partner with the city and the county here to do more of that in the future. I think this is a starting point for us and hopefully, if we are able to plan roots here we are able to other asset types,” Childress added.

The development, which is near Russell and 215, will provide more than 200 jobs. It will include 294 luxury units which include a rooftop deck, pool, and a gym. The space will also have 71 for-sale townhomes and 25,000 square feet of retail space.

“We think this is a region that is continuing to grow. It depends and deserves quality residential housing and retail. We thought this is a great place to do it,” Zak added.

Childress says the Highline is just the beginning and forsee building more affordable living options as well.

“There is a big demographic shift happening from California and into Las Vegas,” Josh Childress said.

Construction is expected to be completed by the winter of 2023.