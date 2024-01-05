LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The new year means new experiences here at the Lee Canyon Ski Resort and skiers and snowboarders are thrilled over the new developments.

“It was good that they expanded,” local Monica Liriano said.

“We are anticipating opening our two upper chairs and our new grand opening of the Ponderosa chair lift,” said Lee Canyon marketing director Jim Seely.

Skiers and snowboarders outside a structure set up for rental equipment at Lee Canyon on Friday. (Madison Kimbro / KLAS)

In addition, the ski resort has expanded its parking with now almost 1,000 spots available for visitors to use. Before, it was close to 500.

“It was definitely needed,” a local snowboarder said.

Snowboarders at the parking lot below at Lee Canyon Ski Resort on Friday. (Madison Kimbro / KLAS)

With 16 inches of snowfall, Friday made for a busy day at Lee Canyon and after a tumultuous fall in which weather caused many problems for people who live on and around the mountain. Seely says it feels good to be back.

“All of a sudden, tropical storm Hilary comes in and did what it did, so that really halted our momentum up here. But we were able to get through it and so far it’s been a successful winter season,” Seely said.

Expanded parking at Lee Canyon Ski Resort has added about 500 new spots this year. (Madison Kimbro / KLAS)

For families, Seely shared that the resort just debuted a new pass for kids that allows them to ski and snowboard for free.

“We have the Power Kids pass which is a free season pass for kids 12 and under. Great to get the whole family up here,” he added.

The Ponderosa Base parking is currently open and the Ponderosa lift will open on Wednesday, Jan. 10.