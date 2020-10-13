New life possible for 76-year-old Huntridge Theater

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Huntridge Theater used to be a centerpiece of Las Vegas but fell on hard times over the past few decades when efforts to revitalize it came up short. However, a key meeting Tuesday morning could change that.

A new owner with new plans is hoping to breathe life back into the 76-year-old theater.

The state’s Historic Preservation office is expected to approve the sale of the Huntridge Theater to J. Dapper for $4 million. Dapper’s company has already taken on several projects in the same neighborhood.

Dapper hasn’t announced specific plans but said the Huntridge could be a public-private mix and include some sort of entertainment venue at its heart.

Former Channel 8 news director, Robert Stoldal, sits on the Las Vegas Historic Preservation Commission.

“It ensures the protection of the Huntridge for the next decade. There’s a 10-year period — from the point of sale — 10 years forward that Mr. Dapper has agreed that he will repair and fix and take care of the Huntridge,” Stoldal said.

Oversight of the Huntridge restoration would move from the state to the city level and Dapper would be required to report progress to the city at regular times.

The city council would still need to sign off on the deal but that seems all but certain with so many people looking to preserve the Huntridge and hoping to bring new energy to that neighborhood near Maryland Parkway and Charleston Boulevard.