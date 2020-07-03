New life jacket stations added at Lake Mead’s Boulder Beach

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, three new life jacket stations have been added along Boulder Beach at Lake Mead.

“We have life jacket loaner stations at our beaches to help save lives,” said Superintendent Margaret L. Goodro. “Please make sure your kids have life jackets on and adults too. Winds and waves can pick up quickly and make it difficult even for the strongest swimmer.”

The life jackets range from infant to adult sizes and are free to use. The stands are at Boulder Beach, including Special Events Beach and Canoe-Kayak Beach.

Rangers remind Lake Mead visitors to be safe: