LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concrete flooring and dirt fill a lot off of Ogden and 11th Street, but Mark Hunter is hoping to breathe new life into the building that is marketed as the only LBGTQ-owned and operated boutique hotel in Las Vegas.

Hunter is the owner of the Bent Inn which will cater to the gay community and straight allies.

“Las Vegas is the number 2 LGBTQ destination in the United States and we just felt there was a need to serve that community,” Hunter explained.

Located in historic Downtown Las Vegas, the Bent Inn will be fully renovated from the old Moonlight Hotel.

“It is a resurgent area that will mix perfectly with our mid-century vibe that we’re carrying through with our property and the local area,” Hunter added.

The project first started in January 2020, but the pandemic delayed construction. Now crews are working to open the hotel in the summer.

“Bent Inn will have 33 rooms, a large pool, and courtyard area with a hot tub,” Hunter said. “There will be poolside food and drinks available as well as a pub for locals and travelers alike that will kind of offer a sense of community-destination right here in downtown Las Vegas.”

Chris Davin, the Executive Director at the Henderson Equality Center said not only will this be a boost for our LGBTQ community but for business too.

“It’s going to give those that identify as LGBT a place to be able to work and feel proud and feel safe,” Davin said. “That’s the biggest thing when it comes to jobs, a lot of jobs aren’t offered to those within the LGBT community, so this is really going to increase our economy here in Vegas as well as provide jobs for people.”

The target opening date is expected at the end of August 2023 and construction costs are priced at $3.5 to $4 million dollars.

“We’re so excited to bring in a new and comfortable destination for the gay community here,” Hunter explained. “When we were in Palm Springs, we had an environment that was very welcoming and comfortable for everybody. At Bent Inn, our theme is ‘You Do You’ and everybody gets to be themselves and enjoy themselves while they’re here at the Bent Inn.”

For more information, click here.