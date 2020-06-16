New ‘Legends Park’ will focus on black history in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Leaders in Clark County and Las Vegas are working together on a park to recognize black culture in the valley. It’s planned for the historic westside neighborhood near downtown Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas City Council and Clark County Commission recently signed off on an agreement to create a “Legends Park” which will share the stories of black history in the valley. It will be located on a plot of land at Martin Luther King and Lake Mead boulevards.

The project stemmed from an idea proposed by Commissioner Lawrence Weekly. Councilman Cedric Crear joined him in the effort to bring it to life.

The county has set aside $3.5 million for the project and the two acres of land will be operated and maintained by the city.

Commissioner weekly says the park is critical in order to preserve the legacy of the community and provide hope to future generations.

“It’s so important to be able to capture this rich and pure history, and to leave something that generations to come will say wow I didn’t realize that. I’m still learning about so many of the pioneers that migrated here from the South,” said Commissioner Weekly.

In the coming weeks, the city will soon put out the call for design proposals. Construction is set to begin at the end of 2020 and be complete by December 2021.