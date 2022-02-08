New leader cites progress as she takes over at Animal Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation is under new leadership after a rough patch that strained operations and led to a string of complaints.

Hilarie Grey recently came on board as the new CEO of the nonprofit. She spoke to 8 News Now about the uphill battle to gain the public’s trust.

“I do see a bright future ahead but there is work to be done,” Grey said.

It’s a new chapter for one of the largest and busiest animal shelters in Southern Nevada. Grey says she is quickly addressing some of the shelter’s challenges.

“The staff situation is built. The team that cares for the animals is now fully staffed. We have vets on board and we will have more over the next couple of months,” Grey said.

Grey said the pandemic strained resources and led to problems she will address under her watch.

“I’m happy to report that already that new training and cleaning protocols have been put into place,” she said. “Hopefully, we can open our public operations very soon, which are very important to the community.”

The facility on Mojave Road and Harris Avenue appeared clean while staff attended to some of the 425 animals the shelter is currently housing – including Debra the potbelly pig.

Inside, we saw curious residents seeking new companions while checking out the facility.

“Clean, organized and it seems like the organization is well put together,” said Sean Stephenson, who was visiting the shelter and looking to adopt.

Animal advocates say they’re hopeful for Grey’s success but add there’s still a lot of work ahead.

Bryce Henderson, president of No Kill Las Vegas, talked about some needed changes.

“Some things, in particular, we want to see change. They have a lot of systemic issues. Their adoption process is ridiculous,” Henderson said.

Grey says community support is crucial to the Animal Foundation’s success. The shelter is looking for volunteers to help grow its services and programs. If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, here’s a link to the page where you can learn more.