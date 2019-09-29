New laws to take effect this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are some new laws that are taking effect this week on October 1st.

You will be able to keep your proof of vehicle registration on your phone. Right now, you have to have a physical copy.

Traffic courts can set up a way for you to enter a plea and make statements in your defense over email or snail mail. That way you don’t have to go down to the courthouse to contest a ticket.

Finally, Nevada’s helmet law will expand to include all mopeds and tri-mobiles for drivers and passengers.