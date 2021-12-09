New law will require children to be 5 on the first day of kindergarten

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new law will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022 that will require any Nevada student entering kindergarten to be 5 years old on the first day of school. Prior to the law, there has been some wiggle room that allowed for students to start school as long as they turned 5 by Sept. 30.

School start dates vary depending on private and public schools but most start by mid-August. This change will mostly impact families who were planning to enroll their 4-year-old — who will turn 5 shortly after school starts — into kindergarten.

In 2022, when the law is in effect, the first day of school for Clark County School District will be Monday, Aug. 8. Any child who isn’t 5 years old on that date won’t be able to enroll. This could cause some parents to scramble to find a pre-K program, or even repeat a program until their child meets the age requirement the following school year.

Senate Bill 102 was passed by the Nevada Legislature during the past session. The sponsor Republican State Senator Scott Hammond pushed for the change saying students are better prepared if they wait until they are 5 years old.

The bill would effectively assure that children entering first grade are 6 years old and children entering second grade are 7 years old.