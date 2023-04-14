LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spaces at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard are being transformed into 63 Las Vegas, a high-design retail complex. Its flagship restaurant, the $20 million Ocean Prime, has taken two years to design and build.

8newsnow.com got an exclusive tour of the property with Cameron Mitchell, the founder, and CEO of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants.

“It’s been a labor of love,” Mitchell said. “We’re excited to be part of the Vegas fabric.”

Mitchell grew up in the restaurant business. It’s the only career he’s ever known.

“I was a troubled youth, a high-school dropout, and a runaway,” Mitchell said.

At the age of 16, in an effort to earn spending money, he said he got a job making $2.65 per hour.

From dish room to boardroom, Mitchell was named one of the country’s most influential and admired CEOs by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2022. He also received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Columbus Business First.

“We take care of our people, our people take care of our guests, and our guests take care of our company by repeat business,” Mitchell said.

The new location in Las Vegas will be the 18th Ocean Prime restaurant and Mitchell’s 100th restaurant he’s opened since 1993.

Mitchell said he has wanted to be in Las Vegas for about ten years and has been looking for the correct location. He found it at the corner of Harmon and Las Vegas Boulevard, overlooking the Strip.

Ocean Prime will offer nearly 15,000 square feet of dining space with a rooftop terrace.

“The main bar sits out against the backdrop of the terrace,” said Mitchell. “We’ve got 130 seats out here overlooking the Strip with all the action and activity.”

Inside, guests will be greeted by a cozy, intimate lounge, aiming to be a respite from the Strip.

“That’s Ocean Prime. That’s what we are, a high-end steakhouse and seafood restaurant,” Mitchell said, adding that the restaurant will feature a raw bar and wine cases.

Ocean Prime is scheduled to open in the summer.