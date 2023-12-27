LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new golf attraction opening on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip in 2024 will be hosting several hiring fairs ahead of its opening.

Atomic Golf, a “premier golf entertainment destination” will be opening in the first quarter of 2024 near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue near The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower.

According to The STRAT’s website, Atomic Golf will “span nearly seven acres, rise four stories and host 103 separate hitting bays” and will “include four bars, meeting space, and a 12,000-square-foot Astrocade.”

The attraction added several hiring fair dates for its flagship location in Las Vegas, adding it will be hiring for more than 500 full-time and part-time positions. The hiring fairs will be held inside WeWork at Town Square Las Vegas, located at 6543 South Las Vegas Boulevard #200.

Hiring dates include:

Wednesday, Jan. 3 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to a release, candidates will be notified 24 hours after their first interview if they are selected to move forward.

Available positions include: