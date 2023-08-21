LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers on Charleston Boulevard near Valley View Boulevard are in for a bumpy ride as they navigate some new and even confusing road construction.

A new center median is causing some drivers to bottom out or even burst a tire.

The new turn lane installed over a month ago has given Phillip Aragon a front-row seat to the confusion.

The new turn lane allows drivers better access to the shopping center on the other side of the street. (KLAS)

“I’ve seen trucks airborne hitting the median, a lot of flat tires,” he explained. “That finger right there protrudes into the third lane. That’s halfway into it.”

He showed 8 News Now the new center median turn lane.

The new turn lane allows drivers better access to the shopping center on the other side of the street.

However, it has caught drivers by surprise and is costing some with expensive repairs.

Aragon said he has helped some drivers out, including a Telsa that bottomed out on the curb.

He even captured video of multiple incidents and believes the city needs to finish the job.

The new turn lane allows drivers better access to the shopping center on the other side of the street while some are concerned with possible car damage. (KLAS)

“I think that’s the problem they haven’t completed it, and it has been incomplete for a month or two months,” Aragon added.

The City of Las Vegas is in charge of this section of Charleston Boulevard, and they told 8 News Now that they will be sending out their engineers to take a closer look.

Those with roadway concerns are encouraged to report them to the local public works department.