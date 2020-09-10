New Las Vegas resort hiring ‘dancing dealers’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new resort in downtown Las Vegas announced it’s holding a hiring event on Wednesday, Sept. 16 and is looking to recruit “high-energy Go-Go dancers” for its casino.

Circa Resort & Casino said it will hold the reservations-only auditions at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. No dealing experience is necessary and interested applicants can complete a short form by clicking APPLY at this link. Once the form is complete, Circa will contact applicants to set up appointments.

Applicants hired will get four to six weeks of training. The new resort is scheduled to open on October 28. The property features the world’s largest sportsbook.