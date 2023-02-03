LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Additional security measures continue to be implemented across the Downtown Las Vegas area.

Metal detectors were recently added at the Fremont Street Experience entrances.

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas City Council voted to approve a new Metro police substation on Fremont Street too.

Downtown Las Vegas (KLAS)

“I’ve seen the rise in crime go back up down here so we were really on the fence about coming down here,” Antonio Nunez, Owner of Parlor Coffee & Cooking said.

Nunez just opened Parlor Coffee & Cooking three months ago located downtown and while hesitant at first to have his business in the area, he is pleased to know that the police substation will now be right around the corner later this year.

“We really want to see some of the streets get cleaned up,” he added.

“When you see the presence of Metro roaming around, you see people tend to head the other way.”

City members approved the idea during Wednesday’s Las Vegas City Council meeting with deputy city marshals, LVMPD officers, and FSE security all set to use the facility, working as a team.

City Councilwoman, Olivia Diaz was pleased with the potential improvements this will bring to Ward 3.

This is a true effort that we are trying to expedite to bring more law enforcement operations collectively together,” Olivia Diaz, Las Vegas City Council (Ward 3) said.

“I also love that it is providing residents in the adjacent area a substation that is closer to them as well,” she added.

Owner of VegeNation, Donald Lemperle also happy to see this plan in action, hoping that it will help those who typically avoid downtown feel more comfortable.

“It makes me feel good because it’s like a security blanket where people know that they will have an extra layer of help here,” Donald Lemperle, owner of VegeNation said.

The substation will be located midway between 4th Street and Las Vegas Boulevard.

City of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman also made a request at the council meeting for directional signs to be put in place to make it easier for people to find.