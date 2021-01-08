New Las Vegas hotel hopes to attract corporate clients with wellness center, medical spa, and 1960s likeness to the La Concha

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Channeling and drawing inspiration from the past to attract the future: That is what a Las Vegas real estate developer hopes his plans for a new hotel will do. Lorenzo Doumani is building a new 720-room hotel called Majestic Las Vegas, according to Skift.com. (Go to the website to see the renderings.)

The La Concha Motel, which was built back in 196 by M.K. Doumani, his grandfather, inspired his vision. The La Concha was designed by architect Paul Revere William, one of the first prominent African American architects in the United States. It closed in 2004.

Instead of slot machines, Doumani’s new hotel, the Majestic Las Vegas, will have a wellness center and medical spa. Doumani hopes it will target corporate travelers with his latest resort.

Majestic Las Vegas is ideally will be located on over six acres directly across the street from the new Las Vegas Convention Center and the Tesla Tunnel, which is just two blocks from the famed Las Vegas Strip.

Construction for the $850 million project will begin in July 2021, with completion due in 2024.