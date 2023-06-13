LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A new grocery store is open in a northeast Las Vegas neighborhood that desperately needed one.

The After Market will be a game changer as people near Nellis Air Force Base have had to make long commutes to get groceries. The new store will also help close the gap in food insecurity.

“I don’t care what I get I’m just happy we got a grocery store,” resident Eric McCoy said.

Before the market opened, getting the simplest items like milk was a challenge for the residents as the closest supermarket was six miles away. The store is located in the 4300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North near Nellis Boulevard.

Residents would rely on public transportation as few in the area have a car.

“By the time you make it back home 9 times out of 10 if you aren’t cooking your food right then and there or putting it in the freezer, it would go bad,” Eric said. Sometimes the long wait for the bus wasn’t doable for Eric.”I would go hungry,” he said.

Owner of The After Market, Dwayne McCoy said some of the residents would have to shop at the nearest 99-cent store or 7/11 to get some grocery items.

McCoy said his store has just as many items as the big grocers.

“This isn’t the drive-up food line that screams poverty, this is a market,” McCoy said.

The After Market is also a food pantry.

“Those who run out of money and still need a market that’s where the name the After Market actually comes from,” McCoy said.

For folks like Eric who would spend hours getting to the store can come whenever he needs to.

“Probably three to four times a week,” McCoy said.

This grocery store had huge support from Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, as the county gave them a grant to cover some of the costs.

It is estimated that at least 1,000 families will shop at The After Market.