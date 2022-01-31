New Las Vegas foodie spots to sink your teeth into in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new year brings the opportunity for new adventures and Las Vegas is definitely known for its wide array of unique activities.

For foodies, that opportunity could mean trying a number of tasty treats. The valley has no shortage of top spots to test out as several new eateries across the Las Vegas valley are set to open up in 2022.

Here’s a round-up of a few restaurants that is sure to help chase those winter blues away this time of year.

Freed’s Bakery in the Arts District – Now open

Freed’s recently opened a new dessert shop in downtown Las Vegas at 60 E. California Ave. in the heart of the Las Vegas Arts District. Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman will recognize the family-run business during the ceremonial portion of the City Council agenda.

Freed’s Bakery

Freed’s opened in 1959 and is now a third-generation bakery. The company began with one small bakeshop and has expanded to six locations with another coming soon.

Jonas Brothers – early 2022 — MGM Grand

The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers family is opening a new restaurant, Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, in early 2022 at the MGM Grand.

According to a news release, the family said the restaurant pays homage to their Grandma Nellie and celebrates Southern comfort food.

“To open a restaurant in the heart of the iconic Las Vegas Strip is thrilling, and I know my Grandma Nellie would be truly amazed seeing her name in lights,” said Kevin Jonas, Sr.

Vanderpump a Paris – Winter Season 2022 — Paris Las Vegas

Vanderpump set to open a second restaurant in Las Vegas (Facebook/Lisa Vanderpump)

According to the British restauranteur, and reality star’s Facebook page, her latest restaurant is set to open inside The Paris hotel later this winter.

Vanderpump a Paris will feature delectable dishes, cocktails, and Parisian-inspired treats.

This will be the second restaurant for Vanderpump, the first is known as her cocktail garden at Caesars Palace.

Emmitt’s – Spring 2022 — The Fashion Show Mall

Emmitt’s Las Vegas

Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith announced the launching of Emmitt’s Las Vegas, a premier 30,000+ square foot dynamic restaurant and event venue overlooking the Las Vegas Strip and surrounded by numerous world-class resorts.

The new spot will be located at the Fashion Show mall.

Emmitt’s will be located at the Fashion Show mall and is expected to include fine dining, live concerts, watch parties, and other elite events.

The Bedford by Martha Stewart – Spring of 2022 — Paris Las Vegas

This spring global lifestyle guru Marth Stewart will bring her celebrated Martha Stewart lifestyle brand to life with her first-ever restaurant. The Bedford by Martha Stewart will be designed to bring Stewart’s famed country farmhouse in Bedford, NY to life.

The restaurant’s signature menu items will include Stewart’s personal favorites, including the Las Vegas Farmers Market and Vermont Creamery, among others.

“Our menu will be delicious, depicting the very same kinds of foods I serve my friends and family. Dining at The Bedford will be immersive, fun, unexpected, and utterly delectable,” said Stewart.

The New Boss Café by Buddy Valastro – Early 2022 — The LINQ Hotel

Lisa Valastro and Buddy Valastro arrive at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. (Photo by: Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank)

Buddy Valastro’s love of Las Vegas just got sweeter with his fourth restaurant concept in the valley opening in early 2022.

The star of the hit TLC series Cake Boss will open The Boss Café by Buddy Valastro at The LINQ Hotel + Experience. The Boss Café will join la famiglia of Buddy V’s Ristorante, Carlo’s Bakery, and PizzaCake with casual, to-go dining capturing the savory and sweet side of the famed New Jersey chef and restaurateur.

The highlight of the restaurant is the Mozz Bar, where guests can grab their favorite fresh mozzarella creation served with warm rustic bread and their choice of topping from basil pesto, roasted peppers, tomato-olive relish or tomato, fresh basil, and aged balsamic.

The café is designed as a grab-and-go concept perfect for people looking for a quick bite or to take home delicious treats for the family.