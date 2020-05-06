New Las Vegas Denny’s opens amid COVID-19 crisis; takeout, delivery, dine-thru, and curbside services offered

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A brand new Denny’s will open its doors in Las Vegas Friday. The Denny’s located at 5678 S. Rainbow Blvd. will set up a new “dine-thru” experience in the restaurant parking lot designed to maintain social distancing protocols and limit personal contact, while still allowing guests to enjoy delicious and affordable meals.

“Amid this time of uncertainty, we’ve been blown away by the dedication and commitment from the Denny’s team at every level. Our franchisees have been working tirelessly to get creative and provide new ways to ensure customers in their communities have access to food,” said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s.

Customers can place an order from their cars through a Denny’s team member at the restaurant, and servers will bring out their orders securely packaged, ready to take home and enjoy.

“We love to feed people,” said franchise owner Vince Eupierre. “We’ve held a benefit night in support of the #ALLINCHALLENGE donating 20% of all sales, we have provided free food to first responders and our healthcare heroes, and continue to provide in the local communities we are in. Why not open another Denny’s to help spread the love, get some more people back to work, and expand our ability to support those in need?”

Additionally, this location will be rolling out shareable family meal packs to feed 4-5 people, including Denny’s famous Grand Slams and a build your own cheeseburger pack.

Denny’s continues to offer free delivery nationwide through May for orders over $20 as well as takeout and curbside options. Delivery orders can be placed by simply visiting dennys.com – there’s also an option for contactless delivery available.