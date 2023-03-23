LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Access to medical care has always been an issue for those at risk in the Las Vegas community. That care is coming closer to them with a new clinic aimed to help homeless and underserved populations receive medical care without the need for transportation.

“It’s a full-service primary care clinic that we offer here,” Chrisy Etheridge, Director of Clinical Operations at The Neighborhood Clinic explained.

Providing quality healthcare to those who need it the most is the mission of the new facility at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

“We’re trying to do our part to create baseline care,” Trent Hofmockel, COO at The Neighborhood Clinic said.

Sgt. Steven Reese with Homeless Outreach at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the clinic will help those experiencing chronic homelessness.

“The benefit to something like this is it is just centrally located, and people don’t need a huge triage process to get in. They can come in and they can check in and it’s right here where the majority of the clientele that we deal with that are experiencing chronic homelessness,” Reese said.

The clinic has already seen 400 visits so far. Before the clinic opened, patients would have to travel for primary medical care but now the care is coming closer to them. Removing some of the barriers to healthcare.

“Whether you have insurance, you don’t have insurance. You have the ability to pay or can’t. We are open here for everyone,” Hofmockel said.

The clinic is already collaborating with several organizations looking to expand across the valley, setting an example for the future of medical care for underserved populations across the country.

The clinic plans to add 10 more neighborhood clinics across the valley by the end of 2023. It also plans to open a 10,000-square-foot wellness center on the Historic West Side.