New Las Vegas charter school authorized, scheduled to open in August 2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A brand new charter school will be opening its doors next year in Las Vegas. Sage Collegiate Public Charter School — a tuition-free, college preparatory, public charter school — has been authorized by the State Public Charter School Authority.

The school will open its doors to 168 students in Kindergarten, first and second grade in August 2021.

Sage Collegiate Public Charter School will educate K-8 students for “academic achievement, college success and a life of opportunity,” according to a school press release.

“All children, regardless of zip code, ethnicity, or socio-economic status deserve a high-quality education. At Sage Collegiate, college begins in Kindergarten, and all children will read at or above by grade level by the end of 2nd grade,” Founder Sandra Kinne said. “This strong foundation sets all children up for success so they can get to and through college and create lives of opportunity for themselves and their families.”

Sage Collegiate will begin accepting “intent to enroll” forms for its founding K-2 class in December. There will be a total of 56 seats available in each grade.

