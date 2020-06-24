New Las Vegas adults-only Circa resort releases photos of rooms, begins accepting reservations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Circa Resort & Casino is accepting room reservations for dates starting Dec. 28, 2020, the week leading into New Year’s Eve.

The property, which is the first adults-only resort and casino in Las Vegas, is currently under construction in downtown Las Vegas will only accept guests who are 21 or older.

The 777-guest room hotel is under construction on the Fremont Street Experience and boasts the largest sportsbook in Las Vegas. There was just a “topping out” of Circa’s hotel tower on Friday, June 18.

The resort released photos of what the the suites and guest rooms will look like. One of the suites is a bunk bed suite designed specifically for friends traveling together.

“From the beginning, I envisioned Circa to be a resort that pays homage to Las Vegas’ vibrant past while introducing bold, modern elements; this will certainly shine through in our room and suite collection,” said Derek Stevens, Circa’s CEO.