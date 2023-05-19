LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lake Mead continues to benefit from the deep and slow-melting snowpack on the Colorado Rockies. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has released its May projections for water levels at Lake Mead and other reservoirs along the Colorado River and shows the current rise could continue to spring 2024.

As of 9 a.m., May 19, Lake Mead’s water level is 1,051.95 feet above sea level. It had dropped to almost 1,040 feet last August. Reclamation projects Lake Mead to rise almost another foot before the end of May and more than 15 feet by the end of this year.

Click for larger image – opens in new tab. (Data: U.S. Bureau of Reclamation)

In the May projection Reclamation says the lake level could reach more than 1,070 feet by the end of Feb. 2024 before dropping around 20 feet through the year. This, of course, assumes there is not another record-breaking year of deep snowpack and storms around the upper Colorado River basin.

The last time Lake Mead’s water level reached 1,070 feet was in June 2021.