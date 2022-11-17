LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is not much good news in the Bureau of Reclamation’s (BOR) November 2022 24-Month Study that shows the most recent predictions of lake levels within the Colorado River Basin.

According to the BOR, Lake Mead will continue to drop more than recently predicted over the next two years, but no more than initially predicted back in the summer.

In July, the prediction for Lake Mead’s water level for July 2024 was 1,013.70 feet above sea level. In September the BOR predicted a level of 1,016.47 for July 2024. It is now predicted to fall to 1,015.30 feet.

(Source: U.S. Bureau of Reclamation)

This new report shows a continuation of the water level drop after July 2024. The BOR now predicts that by Sept. 2024 the lake will drop to 1,014.37.

As of Thursday, Nov. 17, Lake Mead’s water level was at 1,044.14 feet. This means the lake is now predicted to drop almost 30 feet by Sept. 2024.