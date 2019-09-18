New I-15/Starr interchange opens this morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A major road construction project on 1-15 in the south part of the Las Vegas valley is finally complete. The I-15 Starr Interchange opens Wednesday.

The $34 million interchange is a key link to one of the most highly traveled corridors in the valley and it will give much needed relief to surrounding streets.

The project will help connect those living on the west side of the valley to Henderson on the east side. The bridge is expansive at 200 feet long and more than 100 feet wide. It’s the widest in the state and will be able to accommodate 10 lanes of traffic.

NDOT said it will help reduce crashes and congestion on local streets that access I-15 and the 215 Beltway.

Anna Nikaj who owns Anna’s Cleaners said it will hopefully help improve traffic to the area and keep people safer on the roadway.

There are also new sidewalks, crosswalks, and bicycle lanes. The ribbon cutting takes place later in the morning.