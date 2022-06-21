LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the announcement of HOV lane sensors being installed on some Las Vegas valley highways and interstates questions about how the information collected will be used are being asked.

As 8 News Now first reported, 17 sensor locations are scheduled to be installed between June 26 through early August. The sensors count vehicles in the HOV lanes and detect the number of occupants in each vehicle. Each location will require three to five days of overnight lane restrictions for installing and testing. The installation of these sensors is in coordination with the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and FAST.

8 News Now posed several questions about the sensors to NDOT. NDOT spokesperson Justin Hopkins provided the answers to the following questions:

Will the data from the sensors be recorded?

“The sensors record the speed and number of vehicles, the volume of traffic in the HOV lanes versus general-purpose lanes, as well as the number of occupants in a vehicle.”

Who or what agencies will have access to this data?

“NDOT and our contractors have access to the data. There is no enforcement component involved. We have not partnered with other agencies.”

Will the sensors remain in place after the study is complete?

“Yes, the sensors are only for the study at this time. However, after the initial data analysis and subsequent 18-month pilot-hours program, the sensors could have additional use in the future.”

Will law enforcement have access to real-time data that can be used for ticketing drivers violating the HOV lane rules?

“No”