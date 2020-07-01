New housing assistance grant program offered to help Las Vegas residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To help city residents who are experiencing housing issues due to COVID-19, the city of Las Vegas is offering a new, temporary grant program to provide short-term assistance.

This assistance will be provided for up to three months of “reasonable rent or mortgage and be paid directly to the landlord or mortgage company on behalf of eligible program participants,” the city stated in a news release.

The deadline for pre-applications is July 31, or when the funds are exhausted. Applicants are encouraged to apply immediately as assistance will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Only one pre-application per household will be accepted. The city says that anyone currently receiving a subsidy from another rental assistance program or living in public housing is ineligible for this grant program.

To be eligible, applicants must:

Be 18 years of age or older

Have a gross annual household income that is at or below the maximum income limits indicated at www.lasvegasnevada.gov/HousingAssistance;

Be a city of Las Vegas resident and reside in a property located within the city of Las Vegas;

Have a delinquency notice from a landlord or mortgage company;

Provide documentation of financial hardship due to COVID-19, i.e., loss of income, reduced hours, layoffs, etc.;

Have a lack of assets and savings to pay rent/mortgage; and,

Provide documentation of future financial management.

Completing the pre-application does not guarantee placement in the program. The city says eligible applicants will be sent an application to complete and if approved, funds will be disbursed to the landlord or mortgage company. The full process may take four to six weeks to complete.

Residents who do not have access to a computer, scanner or internet can schedule an appointment for assistance July 6-9, but availability is limited. Call (702) 229-5935 to make an appointment.

For more information about the program, please visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/HousingAssistance. Those with questions can call (702) 229-5935, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or email clvrent@lasvegasnevada.gov.