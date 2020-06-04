New hours announced for COVID-19 testing site at UNLV Parking Garage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County is expanding hours of operation for the coronavirus testing site at the UNLV Tropicana Parking Garage.
The site operated by Clark County and UMC in a partnership with the Nevada National Guard will now be open five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SERVICES OFFERED:
- Drive-thru testing
- Walk-up testing for pedestrian or patients on bikes or motorcycles
- No out-of-pocket cost to patients
- Open to anyone (with or without symptoms)
- Separate check-in for some patients
- Polymerase Chain Reaction Tests (PCR)
- Results typically available within 48 hours
- Only positive patients are notified
IF YOU WANT TO GET TESTED, NOTE THE FOLLOWING:
- Appointments are highly recommended
- Arrive 15 minutes early to your appointment time
- Drive-up patients must remain in their cars until tested.
- Patients should schedule appointments online through the UMC website here.
- Those with no access to the internet can schedule an appointment for a limited time by calling UMC at (702) 383-2619.
The UNLV Tropicana Garage Site opened May 27 and has conducted over 6,000 tests on valley residents. All results, positive or negative, are reported to the Southern Nevada Health District.
For more information about COVID-19 test sites in the state visit the link here.
Officials urge continued cooperation from the public to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
The following guidance is recommended to continue to fight COVID-19 as part of Nevada’s Roadmap to Recovery:
- Wash your hands often.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched items such as your cell phone, doorknobs and counter tops.
- Maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing per person for non-household members.
- Wear a face covering in public places and when around people from other households.
- All vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place as much as possible. Those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 as defined by CDC guidelines include people 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions such as lung disease, heart conditions and severe obesity.
- Members of households with vulnerable residents should be aware that returning to work and other environments where distancing is not practical could carry the virus back home. Precautions should be taken to isolate vulnerable residents.
- If tested positive for COVID-19, an individual must quarantine and stay home for two weeks. Contacts of individuals who test positive for the virus must stay home for two weeks or until a negative test result has been received.
- Remember we are in this together and we’ll get through this together. For information about our community’s response to COVID-19 visit www.InItTogetherSNV.com.