New hours announced for COVID-19 testing site at UNLV Parking Garage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County is expanding hours of operation for the coronavirus testing site at the UNLV Tropicana Parking Garage.

The site operated by Clark County and UMC in a partnership with the Nevada National Guard will now be open five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SERVICES OFFERED:

Drive-thru testing

Walk-up testing for pedestrian or patients on bikes or motorcycles

No out-of-pocket cost to patients

Open to anyone (with or without symptoms)

Separate check-in for some patients

Polymerase Chain Reaction Tests (PCR)

Results typically available within 48 hours

Only positive patients are notified

IF YOU WANT TO GET TESTED, NOTE THE FOLLOWING:

Appointments are highly recommended

Arrive 15 minutes early to your appointment time

Drive-up patients must remain in their cars until tested.

Patients should schedule appointments online through the UMC website here.

Those with no access to the internet can schedule an appointment for a limited time by calling UMC at (702) 383-2619.

The UNLV Tropicana Garage Site opened May 27 and has conducted over 6,000 tests on valley residents. All results, positive or negative, are reported to the Southern Nevada Health District.

For more information about COVID-19 test sites in the state visit the link here.

Officials urge continued cooperation from the public to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The following guidance is recommended to continue to fight COVID-19 as part of Nevada’s Roadmap to Recovery: