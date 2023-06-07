The Clark County Commission gave approval for the “Nuance Las Vegas” hotel project near Allegiant Stadium. (Image: Clark County, NV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County Commissioners have approved plans for a 19-story hotel on the south side of Allegiant Stadium.

If built, the hotel called the “Nuance Las Vegas” will have 340 rooms but no gaming. Plans call for the property to be non-smoking and include restaurants and convention space.

Located at 5825 Polaris Avenue, the hotel will be about one block from the south end of the Allegiant Stadium property on the southwest corner of Polaris Ave and West Quail Ave.

“The first level will include the hotel lobby, offices, and administrative space,” the developer wrote in the application to Clark County. “Levels 2 through 5 will be designated for the parking garage. Levels 7 and 8 include a ballroom, event center, meeting rooms, fitness center, spa, and indoor pool. Level 9 is reserved for the restaurant space and Levels 10 through 18 are for guestrooms. Level 19 will have a rooftop deck and outdoor gathering space, as well as 5 additional high-end guestrooms.”

The developers hope to begin construction of the hotel in early 2024.