LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new hotel could soon take over part of the parking lot at The Pass Casino in Henderson, on Water Street and Atlantic Way.



Joseph DeSimone, the owner of the casino, says the project is currently in the administrative design review stage and he is working with hotel brand IHG to create the second Atwell Suites in the country.

“There’ll be a wine bar upfront by water street and there will a two-story lounge area in front of the hotel building.

There will be 90 rooms, most of them suites. It’ll accommodate the hockey arena, the families that go there and it’ll accommodate the amount of traffic water street gets, especially on the weekends,” he said.

Desimone also tells 8 News Now building a hotel has always been top of mind, not just to complement the casino but the growing area and he is now preparing to submit the plans to the city of Henderson for approval.

For Pacific Diner owner Marvin Wallace, new growth means more customers.

“The area’s growing pretty much every week, every month, every day,” he said. We’ve had lots of restaurants come in, lots of bars come in and there’s several that are going in the walkway from us and it’s great. It’s all helping the area grow and become a lot more popular.”

Redevelopment Manager Anthony Malloy, with the city of Henderson, says they are excited to welcome the new hotel as it’ll help house tourists and bring in foot traffic.

“I think many people haven’t been to water street in a long time, maybe even a decade. So what they can expect is really to see a transformation from what they’ve previously seen and experienced to what it is today,” Malloy said.