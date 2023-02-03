LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re heading over to the northwest side of Las Vegas, you’ll soon notice a gaming and entertainment destination catering to the Latino community.

This new destination has been a vision of Fifth Street Gaming’s CEO, Seth Schorr, for 15 years and is finally a reality. “It’s an incredibly underserved if not ignored part of our community and I think what we’re doing here is really special,” he said.

Thanks to a partnership with a popular Texas-based Latino restaurant called Ojos Locos, meaning crazy eyes.

“It’s a collaboration with Ojos Locos and their first restaurant here in Las Vegas so this is the first Ojos Locos Casino,” Schorr added.

Inside you’ll find 200 state-of-the-art slot and gaming machines, 90 TV screens to choose from, and the Ojos Locos famous chichas, the venue’s servers, and bartenders.

They’re also known for their cold drinks and their food. “We’re going to serve your authentic Mexican food. It is made from scratch, so we don’t have anything frozen. Everything is fresh,” Laura Caudillo, Vice President of Growth and Strategy with Ojos Locos told 8 News Now.

In addition to the restaurant and casino, you’ll also find the newly renovated 90-room Hotel Jefe attached.

Nearly half of the hotel has been renovated so far — they expect to complete the rest of the renovations by the end of this year.

“We’re excited for the Latin community to come in and experience what we call the Ojos experience,” Caudillo said.

Ojos Locos is set to open to the public on Monday, February 6.