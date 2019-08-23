New home sales slow down in July, but Las Vegas trend milder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sales of new U.S. homes fell a steep 12.8% in July, but new home sales saw smaller drops in Las Vegas.

The drop comes after revisions that showed June sales at the highest growth in 12 years. The Commerce Department said Friday that new homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 635,000 units. That’s down from a sharply revised upward rate of 728,000 in June. So far this year, sales have risen 4.1%, a sign that buyers are beginning to respond to lower mortgage rates.

In Las Vegas, initial sales contracts fell 5.5% in July, according to Andrew Smith, president of Home Builders Research. Sales typically drop from June to July every year. There were 758 initial contracts on new homes in July, down from 802 in June, he said.

He said it’s no surprise that Las Vegas is doing better than the national average, as continued population growth helps drive sales.

“By the end of the year, we will probably be closer to 2018 numbers,” Smith said.

“We always seem to be almost 180 degrees from the national numbers,” said Nat Hodgson, CEO of Southern Nevada Home Builders Association.

The Las Vegas market has been “plus or minus 2 percent” month-to-month for awhile, Hodgson said. That stability is fueled by strong sales in several master-planned communities, led by Summerlin, which is currently the No. 3 seller nationwide.

Inspirada, Cadence and Skye Canyon have also been producing big numbers in new home sales, Hodgson said. He expects the area around Tule Springs in the northwest valley to produce the next boom at Park Highlands.

Nationally, the volatility in home sales reflects broader uncertainty in the housing market. Buyers have been eager to take advantage of wage growth and historically-low mortgage rates. The average rate on a 30-year loan declined to 3.55% this week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. The revisions to the June figure, coupled with a rebound in existing home sales in July according to data released by the National Association of Realtors, show sales reacting largely well to lower borrowing costs.

However, the rush has further constrained inventories at a time when new construction is limited. Robert Frick, a corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, said that while the revised June figures were a positive sign for the market, low inventory remained the core problem dragging home sales growth.

Hodgson says part of the problem nationally is getting the labor force in place.

That’s also a factor in Las Vegas, he said. “We could definitely close more if we could build more and sell more.”

Frick said price points nationally are higher than most buyers are looking to spend. “The average sales price for a new home was $388,000, and half of home buyers are looking for a sub $300,000 home. Until more, less expensive homes and condos come to market, millions of Americans will be shut out of homeownership.”

A big 50% jump in sales in the Northeast was offset by declines in the West, Midwest and South this month.

The median sales price fell to $312,800. That is down 4.5% from a year ago, but marks the highest level since April.