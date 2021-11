LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Ballpark has transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland for the holiday season. On Friday, Nov. 26, a new attraction will open. It’s called Enchant Christmas.

It’s like a whimsical Christmas village with a light maze, village grounds and ice skating and will be open through Jan. 2, 2022.

Kids will be able to meet Santa.

General admission tickets start at $29 for adults and $19 for kids ages 2-12.

The Las Vegas Ballpark is near Downtown Summerlin.