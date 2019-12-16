New hillside lodge gets rave reviews during Lee Canyon opening weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon officially opened this weekend. All lifts and trails are now up and running, and this year’s guests also got the first look at the resort’s brand-new hill side lodge.

It’s touted as the most significant transformation in the park’s history. The 10,000 square foot space is the first major renovation to happen here since 1969.

“It’s beautiful,” said Trish Davidson. “We’re so excited to have a new facility, for sure. It’s much nicer than what I expected.”

Lee Canyon Marketing Director Jim Seely says they didn’t open the resort last week because they wanted the building to be ready for guests.

And there’s still some work to do.

“We did want to open with the new building, and you know, that’s exactly what we did,” Seely said. “It took a little bit more time to get things open and to open with the full base area.”

The hillside lodge’s indoor bar is up and running, with the coffee house hopefully opening next week.

“We’ll get things all dialed in, and get prepared for the holiday season coming up,” Seely said.