LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new residential apartment complex rising 22 stories and a 5-story apartment building will be joining an existing luxury property by Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas.

Groundbreaking for the new buildings took place on Thursday, May 18 at the developer’s existing property, Auric Symphony Park. It marks continued growth for an area that was once a brown empty lot owned by Union Pacific Railroad Company.

The development is funded through private investments from Southern Land Company along with incentives from the city of Las Vegas for the sale of the land.

The complex is estimated to be completed in two years.

Southern Land Company also gave $5,000 to the Mayor’s Fund to assist in planting more trees and greenery around downtown Las Vegas.