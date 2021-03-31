New health insurance offerings available for Nevadans at low to no cost

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) is offering Nevadans a new way to save on health insurance coverage. The Division of Insurance (Division) is encouraging residents to take advantage of this savings opportunity.

Earlier this month, the ARPA announced it will lower monthly premium costs and increase subsidy eligibility for consumers making above the 400% of the federal poverty level. They will also provide options for people who are on unemployment for $0 premium plans. They say this will provide 100% COBRA subsidy for six months.

“I urge consumers, especially those who have off-exchange plans, have no insurance or have found themselves uninsured to start thinking now about how they can benefit from this new law because certain benefits in the ARPA have deadlines,” said Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson.

“Each month that a consumer does not take advantage of these new low or no cost opportunities, they are leaving money on the table,” added Richardson.

Starting April 1 until September 30, consumers have the option to obtain COBRA insurance at no premium cost for six months. Consumers need to contact their employer or former employer for COBRA coverage.

The Division is working alongside Nevada’s Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the state agency that connects Nevadans to qualified health plans through the online State Based Exchange system known as Nevada Health Link, to implement these changes and provide relevant information to consumers.

“All Nevadans, no matter their circumstances – uninsured, underinsured, insured with on or off -exchange plans, Nevadans who lost their job, who were not eligible for financial subsidies before – may benefit from these changes” explained Commissioner Richardson.

More information regarding COBRA and other aspects of the ARPA can be found on the Division’s website.