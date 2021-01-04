Affordable 2021 health insurance coverage offered to gig workers, small businesses by new carrier

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday Health Plans, a new health insurance carrier specializing in affordable plans for gig workers, freelancers, contractors and small businesses is reminding Nevadans they must enroll by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 15 for health insurance coverage to be effective Feb. 1, 2021.

The plan is available on Nevada Health Link, the online health insurance marketplace operated by the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange.

With less than two weeks remaining in Open Enrollment 2021, consumers can visit the online marketplace to shop for qualified, compliant with the Affordable Care Act today.

According to Nevada Health Link, Friday Health Plans offer the lowest priced Silver plans in Las Vegas and the lowest priced Bronze plans in Las Vegas and Reno.

Friday Health Plans benefits include unlimited:

$0 primary care visits and mental health visits

$0 preferred generic drugs

$0 virtual doctor visits

$0 annual wellness exams

$75 co-pay for urgent care clinic visits on most plans before paying a dime toward deductible

Friday Health Plans partners with the Hometown Health medical provider network to help consumers find a doctor or specialist to meet their healthcare needs.

In Southern Nevada, in-network hospitals include:

MountainView Hospital

Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center

University Medical Center (UMC)

Desert View Hospital

Mesa View Regional Hospital

More than 30 Quick Care locations are available, including:

CareNow Urgent Care

Goodnight Pediatrics Nevada

Healthcare Partners of Nevada

UMC Quick Care

Renown Health also serves Northern Nevada with more than 30 locations throughout Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Fernley, Fallon and Silver Springs.

All Friday Health Plans cover all essential health benefits, including pre-existing conditions and COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment.

For more information about Friday Health Plans, call 844-535-2000 or visit their website to do side-by-side plan comparisons, use the “find a doctor” portal, get a quote and buy a plan.

Open Enrollment for 2021 is happening now through Jan. 15, 2021. Those who enroll by January 15 will have coverage effective February 1, 2021.