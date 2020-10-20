New Hawaiian-style restaurant to open in the northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new Hawaiian-style restaurant will open its doors this weekend in the northwest part of the valley.

“Island Fin Poke,” which brings healthy poke bowls to the area, will open at I-215 and North Decatur, right by the Las Vegas Athletic Club.

The restaurant offers guests options to mix in their choice of protein, sauce and rice with different toppings.

Island Fin Poke says face coverings and social distancing will be required.

They were originally scheduled to open back in February, but then businesses were closed due to the pandemic.

“We’ve been planning to open for almost a year now, but obviously with the pandemic and everything going on, it’s been a little bit hard, but we finally have the opportunity to open so I’m excited to open this weekend,” Island Fin Poke co-owner, Genevieve Vasso told 8 News Now.

Island Fin Poke also has a location in Boca Park, on the west side of the valley. They say with so much growth in the northwest area, and the gym right by, this was the perfect spot.