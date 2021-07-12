Help for troubled youth, new Harbor juvenile center opens in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A juvenile center which helps at-risk youth in the Las Vegas valley opened a fifth location — this one is in Henderson.

Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center offers diversion services and helps families cope with at-risk youth with the goal of keeping those kids from entering the juvenile justice system.

“The opening of a Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center in Henderson will bring critical supportive services to our community to help at-risk youth and their families who might otherwise get lost in the juvenile justice system,” said Henderson Mayor Debra March.

Harbor opened its first facility in the Las Vegas valley in 2016 and has worked with 17,000 local youth and their families offering mentoring and counseling services.

“The Harbor has a proven success record at improving the lives of youth and families. Our goal is to make the program accessible to any family who needs it, day or night, seven days a week, regardless of parent work schedules or transportation issues children and their families may face,” said Clark County Commission Vice Chair Jim Gibson.

Signs that a child might need help include depression, anxiety, drug or alcohol use, isolation, bullying or changes in behavior. Harbor works with children 17 and under.

Parents are encouraged to reach out to any Harbor location for guidance support. This is a link to Harbor’s website and the main telephone number is (702) 455-6912.

The new facility is located at 98 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Suite 207, in the St. Rose Dominican Medical Plaza.