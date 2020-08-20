New Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center location celebration held in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County, North Las Vegas officials, and community partners hosted a media briefing at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to celebrate the opening of a new Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center location at 3001 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., located south of Cheyenne Avenue off Brooks Avenue.

The location, formerly a fire station, was donated by the city of North Las Vegas to serve as a third Harbor location within the Las Vegas Valley. Those attending the media event were asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The Harbor opened in October 2016 as a pilot program designed to prevent youth from entering the juvenile justice system by helping families cope with problem behavior such as truancy or delinquency before issues potentially escalate into more serious trouble.

Multiple community partners provide collaborative services to Harbor clients including:

Clark County’s Department of Juvenile Justice Services and Department of Family Services, Henderson, Las Vegas, and North Las Vegas

Nevada Departments of Health and Human Services and Child and Family Services

Clark County Family Court

Clark County District Attorney’s Office

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

North Las Vegas Police Department

Three Square and other nonprofit organizations

Other Harbor program sites are located at:

861 N. Mojave Road near Washington Avenue

6161 W. Charleston Boulevard in Building 2 of the state of Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services campus off Jones Boulevard.

The Harbor’s website is www.theharborlv.com, and its main telephone number is (702) 455-6912.

All locations operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, appointments by phone, or in-person are recommended at each location, though all sites will attempt to accommodate walk-ins if families are in crisis.

Face coverings, temperature checks, and social distancing guidelines are required to protect the health of visitors and staff.