LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local brewery has crafted an official UNLV beer which is set to be released next week.

“Rebel Spirit” is a golden ale crafted by Crafthaus Brew. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the university.

The brew will be available in four-packs and on draft at the brewery.

The owner of Crafthaus Brewery is a UNLV alum and says she wanted to give back to the university that gave to her.