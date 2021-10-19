New Garehime Fitness Court complete, skatepark refreshed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas announced the completion of a new Fitness Court and refreshed skatepark at Garehime Heights Park, located at 3901 N. Campbell Road, in the northwest valley.

Work on the skatepark began in September by the American Ramp Company and included removing outdated skate ramps and installing 31 new features designed by professional skaters. Skatepark improvements cost $120,000.

“I know residents will enjoy the new Fitness Court® with all the exercise and training options,” said Ward 4 Councilman Stavros Anthony, “and youth are already enjoying the new skatepark amenities.”

The National Fitness Campaign Fitness Court® built by CK Masonry in conjunction with Tot Turf and the City of Las Vegas staff cost $140,000.

Both projects were funded by the Residential Construction Tax.

Originally built in 2002, the 10.5-acre park also offers basketball courts, tennis courts, shaded playgrounds, picnic shelters, a concrete walking path, park benches, restrooms, drinking fountains, trees, and plenty of open turf.

An additional 25 trees were planted in the park earlier this year.

The new Fitness Court is the second installed by the city of Las Vegas as the 100th partner to join the acclaimed National Fitness Campaign, part of a nationwide movement to shape healthy outdoor infrastructure and healthy lifestyles in cities across the United States.

The first is located in Bill Briare Family Park at 650 N. Tenaya Way.