LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wordle fans can now try their luck on a travel version take on it, called “Airportle.”

One of the engineers at Scott’s Cheap Flights, Willis Orlando, saw the trend on Wordle taking off and created a brain-teasing marketing tool for the company, testing people’s knowledge of flight codes.

Those who play are tested on “IATA” codes, or the three-letter airport codes that are universally known when referring to an airport.

Every day there is a new puzzle, three letters, and your best guesses at what the code is.

“It’s a fun brain teaser, you get six tries to figure out what this code might be,” said Orlando. “And for folks traveling, it’s a way to think about where you want to go next. I find myself constantly putting FCO for Rome or MXP for Milan.”

To try the game, visit this link.