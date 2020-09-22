New ‘Gallery Tower’ opens at Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The new art-centric Gallery Tower at the Downtown Grand Hotel is now open and taking reservations.

8 News Now got a look inside one of the suites in the Gallery Tower which features 495 rooms.

General Manager Kevin Glass said the tower has three penthouses and virtual pad rooms.

“It’s an augmented virtual reality experience where you can rent a room and you literally have an iPad in the room and we have an artist, Camila Magrane, who has created this very different experience where you can actually move art in the room facing your window through the iPad.”

Glass said he is excited for guests to see all of the new art at the Gallery Tower. Downtown Grand was the first major hotel development in downtown Las Vegas in a decade.