New fund announces $516K donated to help Nevada’s immigrant communities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than a dozen community-based organizations in Nevada that help immigrants will be receiving an additional $516,000. That money will allow them to provide financial assistance to immigrant families.

The money is coming from the newly established Esperanza Fund and will be the third distribution from that fund. The fund was established in August with an inaugural donation of $750,000 from George Soros’ The Open Society Foundations.

Duncan Lee, who chairs the Esperanza Fund, said the money has been distributed to “statewide organizations well positioned to help immigrant families who don’t qualify for federal or state aid.”

Families could qualify for up to $300.

Organizations that received funding in the third round include:

Asian Community Development Council

ACTIONN

Arriba Las Vegas Worker Center

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada

CSN Foundation

Dream Big Nevada

Ethiopian Christian Fellowship Church

Immigrant Home Foundation

Make the Road NV

Mi Familia Vota

Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada

REACH Las Vegas

UNLV Diversity Initiatives

The most recent large donation to the fund was $100,000 from the Amalgamated Foundation’s Families and Workers Fund. A New York-based Foundation working to expand the capabilities of small public foundations.

“We are grateful to Amalgamated for believing in our mission to support immigrant individuals and families who have long been integral to our community fabric state-wide. Especially as the effects of the pandemic continue and the end of the eviction moratorium looms, it’s incumbent upon us to do all we can to support them through this trying time,” Lee said.

The Esperanza Fund was established in partnership with the Governor’s Office for New Americans and is working with that office to promote opportunities for immigrants, refugees and aspiring Americans to thrive in Nevada.