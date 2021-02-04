New food bank caters to Las Vegans struggling with sensitivities, specialty diets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new food bank in Las Vegas is offering nutritious meals to those with food allergies and specialty diets, as many struggle to find food locally in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The newly created “LasVegan Food Bank” has exploded in popularity over the last few weeks, as many with dietary restrictions discover the available option.

Merideth Spriggs lives with severe allergies to things like gluten, dairy and soy. When she was homeless she said the problem became unbearable, as she relied on others for food.

“There was just so much that I couldn’t eat all the time,” Spriggs explained to 8 News Now. “Things that people don’t think about, there are people in the homeless population that have food sensitivities.”

Merideth is back on her feet now, but currently works with the homeless population through her organization “Caridad, Inc.” She said many are in similar situations as our local economy continues to struggle.

This is where the “LasVegan Food Bank” comes in, donating meals to those who are vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free.

“The goal is to help people,” LasVegan founder Mindy told 8 News Now. “We’re trying to feed people.”

Mindy and her team give out boxes full of fresh produce, beans and other nutritious ingredients that are safe for those who require specialty meals.

“That there is so much demand for vegan food boxes, I was really surprised,” Mindy said. “And now I’m like we need to ramp it up, we need to do more.”

After just a few weeks, the demand is greater than Mindy could imagine, and she and her team are searching for donations and volunteers to meet our community’s needs.

It’s an opportunity Spriggs calls both important and powerful. She urges others to appreciate the benefit it brings to everyone.

“To have an option that is good and nutritious, it sounds amazing,” Spriggs said. “To give them choices, I think that’s a gift.”

LasVegan Food Bank holds donation box pickups every other Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

To register for help or to learn more about donation or volunteer opportunities, visit their Facebook Page.

LasVegan Food Bank also partners with Ranch Island Rescue, an organization that rescues animals and educates others on the benefits of living a cruelty-free lifestyle.

For more information on RIR Rescue, CLICK HERE.