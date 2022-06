NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People of all ages are now welcome to work out at a new Fit Lot Park in North Las Vegas.

The new park is located inside Craig Ranch Regional Park and was developed with help from AARP, the American Association of Retired Persons.

(Image: Google, North Las Vegas)

According to the city, the park is open to anyone of any age and in the future, there will be free exercise classes.